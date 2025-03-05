Iron ore slips

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures continued to slide on Tuesday, with just hours to go until US tariffs on Chinese imports came into effect. The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.39% lower at 779 yuan ($106.93) a metric ton, as of 0307 GMT.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange eased 0.18% to $99.7 a ton. Earlier in the session, prices hit $99.35, the lowest since January 15.

“Iron ore dipped below $100/t yesterday for the first time since mid-January. The move followed reports that Chinese steel mills are reducing production to ease pollution levels ahead of the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting,” said ING analysts. Chinese stocks opened lower on the day as market focus shifted from recent tech and AI themes to the NPC meeting on Wednesday.

Trade tensions with the US are also affecting the outlook for exports, ING added. Beijing vowed to retaliate against fresh US tariffs, with American agricultural and food products possibly in its crosshairs.