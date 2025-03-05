AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Markets Print 2025-03-05

Copper falls as tariff tensions escalate

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, inflating fears that a trade war would affect global growth, but prices remained in a tight range as traders awaited more clarity.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.7% to $9,351 a metric ton by 1049 GMT, falling below the 21-day moving average of $9,411.

Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%. China retaliated with hikes to import levies for American agricultural and food products, moving the world’s top two economies a step closer towards an all-out trade war.

“We have got two major things on the horizon,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading. “There is a prospect of a trade war, which is very bearish for the metals markets, and there is also a prospect of the Ukraine war settlement, which is bullish for the markets as a peace deal would improve confidence in the markets and remove the risk of the war spinning out of control for regions such as Europe.”

“People are struggling to trade those two prospects. Usually traders use the ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ strategy, but now they are ignoring the rumour and trade the fact,” Smith added.

Trump paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, according to a White House official. A Kremlin spokesman was cautious on reports of a pause in US aid and said the details needed to be seen.

