AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-05

Gold rises on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, driven by a weaker dollar and heightened safe-haven demand amid escalating trade conflicts following US President Donald Trump’s imposition of new tariffs. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $2,918.90 an ounce as of 09:12 a.m. ET (1154 GMT). Bullion has gained more than 11% so far this year and hit a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24.

US gold futures were up 1% at $2,929.20. “The implementation of tariffs brings a high level of uncertainty to the markets, and safe-haven products like gold and silver continue to do well,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“The dollar has been under pressure against some of the other major currencies, so that has been supportive as well,” he added. Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect at 0501 GMT. He also doubled duties on Chinese goods to 20%. China hit back immediately with additional 10%-15% tariffs on certain US imports from March 10 and a series of new export restrictions for designated US entities.

The US dollar index fell 0.6%, hitting its lowest level since December and making dollar-priced gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Investors’ focus turns to the ADP employment report due on Wednesday and the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate trajectory.

Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold rises on weaker dollar

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories