Gold rises on weaker dollar

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, driven by a weaker dollar and heightened safe-haven demand amid escalating trade conflicts following US President Donald Trump’s imposition of new tariffs. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $2,918.90 an ounce as of 09:12 a.m. ET (1154 GMT). Bullion has gained more than 11% so far this year and hit a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24.

US gold futures were up 1% at $2,929.20. “The implementation of tariffs brings a high level of uncertainty to the markets, and safe-haven products like gold and silver continue to do well,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“The dollar has been under pressure against some of the other major currencies, so that has been supportive as well,” he added. Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect at 0501 GMT. He also doubled duties on Chinese goods to 20%. China hit back immediately with additional 10%-15% tariffs on certain US imports from March 10 and a series of new export restrictions for designated US entities.

The US dollar index fell 0.6%, hitting its lowest level since December and making dollar-priced gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Investors’ focus turns to the ADP employment report due on Wednesday and the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate trajectory.