AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-05

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 48.661 billion and the number of lots traded was 52,541.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.423 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.854 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 10.096 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.494 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 2.045 billion), Silver (PKR 1.423 billion), SP 500 (PKR 924.309 million), DJ (PKR 881.878 million), Natural Gas (PKR 623.645 million), Palladium (PKR 475.313 million), Copper (PKR 342.204 million),Brent (PKR 39.766 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.252 million) and Aluminium (PKR 15.998 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24lots amounting to PKR 35.810 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

First review of IMF bailout: Govt ‘well positioned’, says finance minister

Govt commits to agreed reforms, fiscal discipline

Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure

Likely to become part of G20 by 2030: Country will soon stand among developed nations: Dar

Mobile phone (LCD screens) from China/Hong Kong: New customs values on imports fixed

FY26 budget: PTEA seeks 10-year trade policy, EDS suspension

Copper, gold handling: SIFC EC agrees to leverage PIBTL

MoUs, pacts with Azerbaijan: PM sets up Dar-led panel for prompt realisation

Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

Read more stories