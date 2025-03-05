KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 48.661 billion and the number of lots traded was 52,541.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.423 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.854 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 10.096 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.494 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 2.045 billion), Silver (PKR 1.423 billion), SP 500 (PKR 924.309 million), DJ (PKR 881.878 million), Natural Gas (PKR 623.645 million), Palladium (PKR 475.313 million), Copper (PKR 342.204 million),Brent (PKR 39.766 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.252 million) and Aluminium (PKR 15.998 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24lots amounting to PKR 35.810 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025