WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 04, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Mar-25 28-Feb-25 27-Feb-25 26-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104608 0.104871 0.10478 0.104885 Euro 0.798294 0.795338 0.797847 0.798194 Japanese yen 0.005068 0.00510587 0.0051054 0.0051124 U.K. pound 0.965772 0.962221 0.965077 0.962597 U.S. dollar 0.762823 0.76394 0.761522 0.761127 Algerian dinar 0.00565 0.00565757 0.00565798 Australian dollar 0.474476 0.474712 0.478845 0.481641 Botswana pula 0.054847 0.0551565 0.0551342 0.0551817 Brazilian real 0.130628 0.130796 0.131795 Brunei dollar 0.56518 0.566301 0.567707 0.568939 Canadian dollar 0.52871 0.529118 0.528028 Chilean peso 0.000799 0.00080312 0.00080862 0.0008089 Czech koruna 0.031803 0.0317858 0.031931 0.0320016 Danish krone 0.107034 0.106637 0.106973 0.10702 Indian rupee 0.008735 0.00874067 0.00873186 Israeli New Shekel 0.212013 0.212797 0.214332 0.212843 Korean won 0.00053066 0.00053186 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47028 Malaysian ringgit 0.170902 0.171076 0.171283 0.172103 Mauritian rupee 0.016241 0.0162674 Mexican peso 0.037332 0.0372508 0.0371979 0.0372596 New Zealand dollar 0.427677 0.429678 0.433611 0.435783 Norwegian krone 0.06826 0.0678358 0.068183 0.0682827 Omani rial 1.98393 1.98684 1.98055 1.97952 Peruvian sol 0.207402 0.208101 0.207612 Philippine peso 0.013154 0.0131948 0.0131569 0.0131437 Polish zloty 0.190173 0.191018 0.192991 0.193013 Qatari riyal 0.209567 0.209209 0.209101 Russian ruble 0.008547 0.00865588 0.00868359 0.0088577 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203419 0.203073 Singapore dollar 0.56518 0.566301 0.567707 0.568939 South African rand 0.040801 0.0412796 0.0412168 0.0413809 Swedish krona 0.071596 0.0710885 0.071498 0.0716318 Swiss franc 0.846077 0.846236 0.847501 0.849567 Thai baht 0.022267 0.0223944 0.0224863 0.0225146 Trinidadian dollar 0.113158 0.112828 U.A.E. dirham 0.207712 0.207358 0.20725 Uruguayan peso 0.0179392 0.0179617 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

