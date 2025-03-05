Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 04, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Mar-25 28-Feb-25 27-Feb-25 26-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104608 0.104871 0.10478 0.104885
Euro 0.798294 0.795338 0.797847 0.798194
Japanese yen 0.005068 0.00510587 0.0051054 0.0051124
U.K. pound 0.965772 0.962221 0.965077 0.962597
U.S. dollar 0.762823 0.76394 0.761522 0.761127
Algerian dinar 0.00565 0.00565757 0.00565798
Australian dollar 0.474476 0.474712 0.478845 0.481641
Botswana pula 0.054847 0.0551565 0.0551342 0.0551817
Brazilian real 0.130628 0.130796 0.131795
Brunei dollar 0.56518 0.566301 0.567707 0.568939
Canadian dollar 0.52871 0.529118 0.528028
Chilean peso 0.000799 0.00080312 0.00080862 0.0008089
Czech koruna 0.031803 0.0317858 0.031931 0.0320016
Danish krone 0.107034 0.106637 0.106973 0.10702
Indian rupee 0.008735 0.00874067 0.00873186
Israeli New Shekel 0.212013 0.212797 0.214332 0.212843
Korean won 0.00053066 0.00053186 0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47028
Malaysian ringgit 0.170902 0.171076 0.171283 0.172103
Mauritian rupee 0.016241 0.0162674
Mexican peso 0.037332 0.0372508 0.0371979 0.0372596
New Zealand dollar 0.427677 0.429678 0.433611 0.435783
Norwegian krone 0.06826 0.0678358 0.068183 0.0682827
Omani rial 1.98393 1.98684 1.98055 1.97952
Peruvian sol 0.207402 0.208101 0.207612
Philippine peso 0.013154 0.0131948 0.0131569 0.0131437
Polish zloty 0.190173 0.191018 0.192991 0.193013
Qatari riyal 0.209567 0.209209 0.209101
Russian ruble 0.008547 0.00865588 0.00868359 0.0088577
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203419 0.203073
Singapore dollar 0.56518 0.566301 0.567707 0.568939
South African rand 0.040801 0.0412796 0.0412168 0.0413809
Swedish krona 0.071596 0.0710885 0.071498 0.0716318
Swiss franc 0.846077 0.846236 0.847501 0.849567
Thai baht 0.022267 0.0223944 0.0224863 0.0225146
Trinidadian dollar 0.113158 0.112828
U.A.E. dirham 0.207712 0.207358 0.20725
Uruguayan peso 0.0179392 0.0179617
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
