AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
BOP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
FCCL 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
HUBC 133.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
OGDC 212.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.82%)
PIAHCLA 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.04%)
POWER 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
PPL 171.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.95%)
PRL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.03%)
SEARL 91.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.29%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,801 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.75%)
BR30 35,439 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 112,254 Decreased By -490 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,784 Decreased By -183.7 (-0.53%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Pakistanis among top 5 buyers of real estate in Dubai, Indians top list

Faiza Virani Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 02:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Indians continued to remain top buyers of Dubai real estate in 2024, while Pakistanis were placed fifth, climbing up from seventh place, according to a report released recently by the emirate-based property consultancy Better Homes.

Property prices in Dubai are set to rise by 5-8% annually in 2025, with luxury hotspots like Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai seeing even higher spikes, according to data compiled by UAE developer Damac.

British buyers came in second, while Russian buyers that secured third place in 2023, have now fallen to ninth position while Turkey replaced Poland in the tenth spot.

The total value of property sold in 2024 was AED423 billion, – a 30% YoY increase in transaction value as well as volume, added Better Homes.

Dubai’s real estate sector has shattered sales records, with industry experts identifying Emaar, Ellington, Meraas, Select, and Omniyat as the premier developers poised for exceptional growth and investment returns in 2025, according to Arabian Business.

The luxury property sector in particular has been performing consistently well outpacing cities like London and New York, leaving a glut in the market for $10 million+ homes with prices slated to rise by another 8-10% in 2025, according to Better Homes data.

The city’s ambitious Real Estate Strategy 2033 is also aiming for an eventual AED 1 trillion market valuation, while population is expected to reach 4.34 million by 2027.

2024 also welcomed record overnight visitors to Dubai -18.72 million - as tourism continues to drive economic growth, influencing retail, hospitality and real estate demand.

Additionally, major infrastructure initiatives, including the Etihad Rail Network, Dubai’s Blue Metro Line and improvements to traffic congestion will only enhance this growth.

Dubai also remains on track to continue to attract more and more Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWI) as developments of luxury designer developments also continue to rise. Dubai is home to nearly 140 branded residences.

Global talent will also continue to descend with initiatives such as golden visa, blue visa and investor programs.

The current real estate trend, which has been defined by analysts as not a mere “bubble”, is also dictating trends in the hospitality sector. In the last year alone, the 5-star hotel industry saw a whopping 111.8% growth, according to real estate consultancy Cavendish Maxwell.

Also read:

MENA Dubai Dubai real estate luxury real estate

Comments

200 characters

Pakistanis among top 5 buyers of real estate in Dubai, Indians top list

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

All 16 terrorists of Bannu Cantt attack killed by security forces: ISPR

Pakistan appoints Bilal bin Saqib as chief crypto advisor

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Champions Trophy: New Zealand bat first in second semi-final against South Africa

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Mohammed Shami admits playing at one venue ‘definitely helps’ finalists India

Oilboy Energy to raise Rs250mn via rights issue for waste-to-energy project

Read more stories