Smith, Carey help Australia to 264 against India in semi-final

DUBAI: Skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey hit half-centuries as Australia made 264 all out against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

After choosing to bat, Smith hit 73 and the left-handed Carey smashed 61 to put on the highest total at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing 50-over tournament.

India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami stood out with figures of 3-48 as Australia’s innings lasted 49.3 overs. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

India’s new-ball bowlers tested the Australian openers with a disciplined line and consistently beat the bat before Cooper Connolly finally edged one to wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Shami.

The decision was denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by India and the left-handed Connolly, a replacement for injured Matthew Short, trudged back to the pavilion for a nine-ball duck.

Australia ready for India’s spin challenge: Smith

The left-handed Travis Head hit back with a flurry of fours and two sixes to raise memories of his onslaught against India in the 2023 World Cup final won by Australia.

But wrist spinner Chakravarthy struck on his second ball to get Head caught out at long-off for 39 off 33 balls as India celebrated a big wicket, leaving Australia 54-2.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne got to the grind and chipped away against the spinners. Labuschagne finally got a boundary after 50 balls.

He brought up 100 for Australia with a six off Axar Patel, prompting India skipper Rohit Sharma to change him next over with Shami.

Shami nearly got a quick breakthrough but failed to hang on to a return catch by Smith on 36.

Jadeja trapped Labuschagne lbw for 29 with his left-arm spin to end the 56-run stand.

Smith reached his 35th ODI half-century but Jadeja got another wicket when Josh Inglis gave away a catch to covers.

Smith stood firm and put on another solid stand of 54 with wicketkeeper Carey as the two found gaps and hit regular boundaries.

Shami finally had Smith bowled on a full toss and soon after Patel rattled the stumps of Glenn Maxwell after being hit for six as Australia lost their way.

Carey reached his fifty and with fellow left-hander Ben Dwarshuis, who hit 19, kept up the charge until Chakravarthy sent back Dwarshuis.

Carey was finally run out after a direct throw from Shreyas Iyer but the total went past the previous best at the venue at this tournament – when India made 249 in beating New Zealand in the last group match.

India have won all three of their games and are playing in Dubai after they refused to tour Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan for political reasons.

The match is the first ODI between India and Australia since the World Cup final.

The winner faces South Africa or New Zealand in Sunday’s final of the eight-nation 50-over tournament.