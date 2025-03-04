AIRLINK 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.16%)
BOP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.73%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
OGDC 212.95 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.56%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
POWER 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.81%)
PRL 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
SYM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,860 Increased By 95.6 (0.81%)
BR30 35,528 Increased By 283.7 (0.81%)
KSE100 112,652 Increased By 664.8 (0.59%)
KSE30 34,948 Increased By 272.2 (0.78%)
Markets

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 12:57pm

Positive momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 600 points during the trading session.

At 12:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 12,612.42 level, an increase of 625.54 points or 0.56%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertilizer, power generation and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, NRL, PRL, OGDC, PPL, MCB and MEBL traded in the green.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission began talks with Pakistani authorities on the first review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme on Monday.

Official sources in the Finance Ministry told Business Recorder that the nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter met government economic team led by Secretary Finance on Monday. The mission will stay in the country for around two weeks.

As per the report, in the first phase, negotiations will focus on technical aspects, followed by policy-level talks in the second phase. Sources revealed that the budget for 2025-26, currently in the process of being formulated, will be reviewed.

Talks will evaluate Pakistan’s economic performance from July to December 2024. A successful review would unlock the next $1 billion tranche.

On Monday, selling pressure persisted at the PSX, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 1,300 points to settle below the 112,000 level.

Globally, stocks slumped and bond yields slid on Tuesday in Asia as investors braced for an imminent escalation in a global trade war with new US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China set to go into effect within hours.

Tech stocks suffered particular selling pressure, pushing Japan’s Nikkei down 2.2% and Taiwan’s benchmark down 1.3%.

Asia shares in tense wait for tariff news, bitcoin surges

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.8%, with a sub-index of tech shares tumbling 2.9%. The mainland blue chips tab lost 0.7%.

Asian equities tracked the biggest losses on Wall Street this year from overnight, with the S&P 500 sliding 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 2.6%.

However, US futures pointed about 0.1% higher, signalling the sell-off may peter out later in the global day.

Europe looked headed for a lower open though, with STOXX 50 futures sliding 1%.

This is an intra-day update

