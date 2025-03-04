AIRLINK 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.16%)
Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 10:03am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.65, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated further against the US dollar as it lost Re0.10 or 0.4% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.67, against 279.57 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency market was closed on Monday on account of a bank holiday.

Internationally, the US dollar remained depressed, with the sterling holding close to a 1 1/2-month high, and the euro also remained firm as European leaders drew up a Ukraine peace plan to present to Washington.

Investors turned sharply more risk-averse after US President Donald Trump said 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect from 0501 GMT on Tuesday, along with a doubling of China levies to 20%. The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso tumbled, although China’s yuan bounced off its lowest level since February 13 in offshore trading.

Investors were also concerned about the fallout for the US economy as well, particularly amid a run of soft data in recent weeks.

Those worries escalated on Monday with figures showing factory gate prices jumped to a nearly three-year high and materials deliveries took longer, suggesting that tariffs on imports could soon hamper production.

Many investors and analysts remained optimistic though in the medium term.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, continued to fall on Tuesday after Trump paused military aid to Ukraine and as markets braced for US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to take effect.

Brent futures fell 54 cents, or 0.75%, to $71.08 a barrel by 0149 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 36 cents, or 0.53%, to $68.01.

The pause to all US military aid to Ukraine confirmed by a White House official on Monday followed Trump’s Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week.

This is an intra-day update

