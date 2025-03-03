AIRLINK 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -10.49 (-5.61%)
BOP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.72%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.03%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.26%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
POWER 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.33%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.88%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,824 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 112,406 Decreased By -845.4 (-0.75%)
KSE30 34,810 Decreased By -384.4 (-1.09%)
Markets

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 11:08am

Heavy selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 losing over 900 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 112,311.37, a decrease of 940.29 points or 0.83%.

Selling was witnessed across key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, MARI, PSO, SSGC and WAFI traded in the red.

During the previous week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the green zone driven by improved local liquidity and positive investor sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 451 points, or 0.4%, on a week-on-week basis, closing at 113,251.67 points compared to 112,801 points in the previous week.

Globally, Asian share markets dithered on Monday as the threat of imminent tariffs lurked in the background, while bitcoin surged on news it would be included in a new US strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies.

US President Donald Trump on social media announced five digital assets he expected to include in a new reserve, including bitcoin, ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, shot up more than 11% to $94,110, while ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed 14% to $2,528.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, though Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.1%, helped by a softer yen.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.1%, having staged a late rally on Friday after a week of heavy losses.

Geopolitical uncertainty lingered as European leaders agreed to draw up a Ukraine peace plan to take to the United States, following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s clash with Trump in the Oval Office.

This is an intra-day update

