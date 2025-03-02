AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Pakistan

Karachi Commissioner directs K-Electric, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

BR Web Desk Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 12:37pm

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has issued directives to K-Electric and Sui Gas Company to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply during Sehri and Iftar times throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The directive aims to facilitate citizens in performing their religious duties and preparing meals without inconvenience.

In a letter written by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed to the Managing Director of Sui Gas and the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric, the importance of continuous utility supply during these critical times was emphasized.

enter image description here
enter image description here

The letter stated, “It has been observed that load shedding during these hours causes significant inconvenience to the public, especially affecting their ability to prepare meals and perform religious obligations.”

SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Ramazan 2025

The letter further stressed that any disruption during these times would cause significant inconvenience to the public.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced the gas supply schedule for the holy month.

SSGC’s main activity is transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Baluchistan.

“SSGC wishes a blessed Ramazan Mubarak to its esteemed customers and would like to assure them of uninterrupted gas supplies for Sehar and Iftaar preparations,” the company statement read.

To ensure improved gas pressure, SSGC said it would be carrying out gas pressure profiling from 09:00am to 03:30pm and then during night times from 10:00pm to 03:00am during Ramazan.

Karachi Commissioner directs K-Electric, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

