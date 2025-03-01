South Africa skittle hapless England for 179 in Champions Trophy

KARACHI: South African pacers Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen grabbed three wickets apiece to skittle England for a dismal 170 all out in their Champions Trophy Group B match in Karachi on Saturday.

Mulder finished with 3-25 while Jansen took 3-39 as England’s innings never took off after they won the toss and batted and ended in 38.2 overs.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj had figures of 2-35 as England’s batting chart presented a sorry picture with Jeo Root the highest scorer with 37.

The fact that England were already out with two defeats in as many games and their captain Jos Buttle having stepped down after this match left them dispirited.

Jansen removed opener Phil Salt (eight), Jamie Smith (nought) and Ben Duckett (24) in an incisive first spell of five overs.

He then took a brilliant diving catch at long-on off Maharaj to send Harry Brook back for 19, ending a 62-run fourth wicket stand with Root.

Just four runs later, England suffered a massive blow when Root was bowled by Mulder and the problems worsened with Liam Livingstone dismissed by Maharj for nine.

Root’s 44-ball knock had one six and four boundaries.

Buttler (21) and Jofra Archer (25) added 42 runs for the eighth wicket but once Archer was dismissed by Mulder the last two wickets fell with the addition of just eight runs.

South Africa had to leave out regular skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi who were both unwell while stand-in skipper Aiden Markram was also forced to leave the field with a hamstring problem.

A South African win will earn them a semi-final spot along with Australia from Group B.

India and New Zealand – who meet in Dubai on Sunday – are the two semi-finalists from Group A.