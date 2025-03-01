England win toss, bat against South Africa in Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Departing England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their final Champions Trophy Group B match in Karachi on Saturday.

South Africa only need to avoid a big defeat to join Australia from the group in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament.

But get beaten heavily and Afghanistan could sneak in on net run-rate.

Buttler leads England for the last time after announcing he was stepping down following the two defeats that ended their campaign.

Fast bowler Mark Wood injured his knee and made way for Saqib Mahmood as the only change to the England side that lost to Afghanistan in Lahore.

South Africa were forced to make two changes with skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi both unwell.

Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen came into the side.

Aiden Markram took over the captaincy.

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)