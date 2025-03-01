AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England win toss, bat against South Africa in Champions Trophy

AFP Published 01 Mar, 2025 02:27pm
South Africa’s Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Jamie Smith, caught out by Aiden Markram on March 1, 2025 Photo: Reuters
South Africa’s Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Jamie Smith, caught out by Aiden Markram on March 1, 2025 Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: Departing England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their final Champions Trophy Group B match in Karachi on Saturday.

South Africa only need to avoid a big defeat to join Australia from the group in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament.

But get beaten heavily and Afghanistan could sneak in on net run-rate.

Buttler leads England for the last time after announcing he was stepping down following the two defeats that ended their campaign.

Fast bowler Mark Wood injured his knee and made way for Saqib Mahmood as the only change to the England side that lost to Afghanistan in Lahore.

‘King Kohli’ set for another landmark after roaring back to form

South Africa were forced to make two changes with skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi both unwell.

Tristan Stubbs and Heinrich Klaasen came into the side.

Aiden Markram took over the captaincy.

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

South Africa England Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

England win toss, bat against South Africa in Champions Trophy

Macroeconomic conditions have improved due to govt efforts: PM

Govt entities owe billions of rupees: TCP receivables stand at Rs308bn

PPMA refutes reports claiming medicine prices increased 15 times in just five years

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Rs133bn shortfall: Feb provisional collection totals Rs850bn

Stunned by angry Trump exchange, Ukrainians rally around Zelenskiy

Pakistan confirms 6th polio case of 2025

Phase one of Israel-Hamas truce due to expire

Despite SNGPL warning: LDPL says unable to pay dues on time

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.38pc

Read more stories