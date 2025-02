Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in a must-win ICC Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, on Friday.

The match will start at 2pm Pakistan Time.

Coach Trott says Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again

Team News

Australia

Playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Afghanistan

Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi