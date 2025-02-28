AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,972 Increased By 187.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,432 Increased By 44.4 (0.13%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2025 12:05pm

A mixed trend was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index up nearly 200 points during the first half of the trading session on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 113,971.95, an increase of 187.65 points or 0.16%.

Buying interest was evident in the banking sector, with stocks of HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the positive. On the other hand, selling pressure was witnessed in the energy sector with stocks of MARI, OGDC, PPL, SHEL, SNGPL, HUBCO and NRL traded in the red.

On Thursday, the PSX closed lower for the second consecutive day, driven primarily by profit-taking in key sectors. The benchmark KSE-100 Index decreased by 78.02 points or 0.07%, closing at 113,784.31.

Internationally, equities slumped in Asia on Friday and the US dollar hovered near multi-week highs against the currencies of the country’s top trading partners as concerns about an escalating global trade war soured market sentiment.

Technology shares took an additional hit following a sell-off in AI darling Nvidia and other so-called “Magnificent Seven” Wall Street mega-cap stocks, as investors judged the chipmaker’s earnings report harshly a day after it was released.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc strengthened, with Japan’s currency getting an additional boost from lower US Treasury yields.

An overall firmer dollar weighed on commodities including gold, although oil held on to most of Thursday’s strong gains spurred by US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of Chevron’s Venezuela licence.

Trump said on Thursday that 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico will come into effect on March 4 - not April 2 as he had suggested the day prior - and said goods from China will be subject to an additional 10% duty. He also this week promised 25% tariffs on shipments from the European Union.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House

Oil set for first monthly drop since November on economic doubts

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

Read more stories