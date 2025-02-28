PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

A mixed trend was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index up nearly 200 points during the first half of the trading session on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 113,971.95, an increase of 187.65 points or 0.16%.

Buying interest was evident in the banking sector, with stocks of HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the positive. On the other hand, selling pressure was witnessed in the energy sector with stocks of MARI, OGDC, PPL, SHEL, SNGPL, HUBCO and NRL traded in the red.

On Thursday, the PSX closed lower for the second consecutive day, driven primarily by profit-taking in key sectors. The benchmark KSE-100 Index decreased by 78.02 points or 0.07%, closing at 113,784.31.

Internationally, equities slumped in Asia on Friday and the US dollar hovered near multi-week highs against the currencies of the country’s top trading partners as concerns about an escalating global trade war soured market sentiment.

Technology shares took an additional hit following a sell-off in AI darling Nvidia and other so-called “Magnificent Seven” Wall Street mega-cap stocks, as investors judged the chipmaker’s earnings report harshly a day after it was released.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc strengthened, with Japan’s currency getting an additional boost from lower US Treasury yields.

An overall firmer dollar weighed on commodities including gold, although oil held on to most of Thursday’s strong gains spurred by US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of Chevron’s Venezuela licence.

Trump said on Thursday that 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico will come into effect on March 4 - not April 2 as he had suggested the day prior - and said goods from China will be subject to an additional 10% duty. He also this week promised 25% tariffs on shipments from the European Union.

This is an intra-day update