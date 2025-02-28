Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

The Cent­ral Ruet-i-Hilal Commi­ttee is set to convene on Friday for Ramadan’s moon-sighting.

The meeting will be chaired by committee’s Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, as per Radio Pakistan.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Ramadan moon.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecasted that the month of Ramadan this year will begin on Sunday, March 2 in Pakistan.

In a report on Monday, Suparco said the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 31, 2025.

“According to precise astronomical models, the new moon (conjunction) for Ramadan will occur on February 28, 2025, at 05:45 PST. However, the visibility of the crescent depends on key factors such as the moon’s age, its angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric conditions,” Suparco said.

“…Consequently, Sha’aban is expected to complete 30 days, and the first day of fasting will likely be observed on March 2.”