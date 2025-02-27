AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Abu Dhabi crown prince receives guard of honour on his first visit to Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 05:29pm
Image: APP
Image: APP

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was given a guard of honour at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday as he arrived on his first official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Upon his arrival, the crown prince received a warm welcome. President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and other top government and diplomatic officials warmly received him at Nur Khan Airbase.

Children in traditional attire presented him with bouquets as a gesture of welcome. The venue was decorated with the flags of Pakistan and the UAE, and a group of children waved flags to greet the distinguished guest.

UAE Crown Prince due today

The crown prince is leading a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior officials, and key business leaders.

Upon his arrival at the PM House, the Abu Dhabi crown prince was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the armed forces, Radio Pakistan reported.

During his visit, he will discuss matters of mutual interest with Pakistan’s leadership and focus on strengthening economic and investment ties.

Both countries are set to sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors. These agreements aim to create new opportunities for joint projects and long-term economic collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.

