AIRLINK 184.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
FCCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
HUBC 131.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 213.05 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.53%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.86%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,982 Increased By 56.5 (0.47%)
BR30 36,046 Increased By 309.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 114,155 Increased By 292.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 35,524 Increased By 123.5 (0.35%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:39am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.55, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 279.62.

Internationally, the US dollar firmed above an 11-week trough on Thursday as vague pledges from President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Europe and further delays to levies planned for Canada and Mexico stoked uncertainty.

The euro steadied after falling further from a one-month high of $1.0529 in the previous session, as traders took a wait-and-see approach to Trump floating on Wednesday a vague 25% “reciprocal” tariff on European cars and other goods.

The euro was down 0.06% at $1.0479, with traders also awaiting any progress on efforts to form a government in Germany following the election victory of the country.

Trump also said steep 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods could take effect on April 2 instead of the previously stated deadline of March 4.

But a White House official stated levies on Mexican and Canadian goods remained in effect “as of this moment,” pending Trump’s review of both nations’ actions to secure their borders and halt the flow of migrants and the opioid fentanyl into the United States.

The confusion kept currencies largely within recent ranges, with the Canadian dollar under pressure near a two-week low against the greenback, while the Mexican peso hovered at 20.408.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against the euro and a handful of other major peers, rose 0.10% to 106.56, edging further off a more than two-month low of 106.12 touched on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up from two-month lows on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a reversal of a license given to Chevron to operate in Venezuela, potentially tightening crude supply.

Brent crude oil futures rose 19 cents or 0.3% to $72.72 a barrel by 0154 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 16 cents or 0.2% at $68.78 per barrel.

Both benchmarks on Wednesday settled at their lowest since December 10 due to a surprise build in US fuel inventories that hinted at weakening demand and hopes for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories