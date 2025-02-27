Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.55, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 279.62.

Internationally, the US dollar firmed above an 11-week trough on Thursday as vague pledges from President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Europe and further delays to levies planned for Canada and Mexico stoked uncertainty.

The euro steadied after falling further from a one-month high of $1.0529 in the previous session, as traders took a wait-and-see approach to Trump floating on Wednesday a vague 25% “reciprocal” tariff on European cars and other goods.

The euro was down 0.06% at $1.0479, with traders also awaiting any progress on efforts to form a government in Germany following the election victory of the country.

Trump also said steep 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods could take effect on April 2 instead of the previously stated deadline of March 4.

But a White House official stated levies on Mexican and Canadian goods remained in effect “as of this moment,” pending Trump’s review of both nations’ actions to secure their borders and halt the flow of migrants and the opioid fentanyl into the United States.

The confusion kept currencies largely within recent ranges, with the Canadian dollar under pressure near a two-week low against the greenback, while the Mexican peso hovered at 20.408.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against the euro and a handful of other major peers, rose 0.10% to 106.56, edging further off a more than two-month low of 106.12 touched on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up from two-month lows on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a reversal of a license given to Chevron to operate in Venezuela, potentially tightening crude supply.

Brent crude oil futures rose 19 cents or 0.3% to $72.72 a barrel by 0154 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 16 cents or 0.2% at $68.78 per barrel.

Both benchmarks on Wednesday settled at their lowest since December 10 due to a surprise build in US fuel inventories that hinted at weakening demand and hopes for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

This is an intra-day update