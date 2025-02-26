test
Rupee's performance against US dollar since 15 Jan 2025
<script>
const ctx = document.getElementById('rupeeChart').getContext('2d');
const rupeeChart = new Chart(ctx, {
type: 'line',
data: {
labels: ["15-Jan-25", "16-Jan-25", "17-Jan-25", "20-Jan-25", "21-Jan-25", "22-Jan-25", "23-Jan-25", "24-Jan-25", "27-Jan-25", "28-Jan-25", "29-Jan-25", "30-Jan-25", "31-Jan-25", "03-Feb-25", "04-Feb-25", "06-Feb-25", "07-Feb-25", "10-Feb-25", "11-Feb-25", "12-Feb-25", "13-Feb-25", "14-Feb-25", "17-Feb-25", "18-Feb-25", "19-Feb-25", "20-Feb-25", "21-Feb-25", "24-Feb-25", "25-Feb-25"],
datasets: [{
data: [278.77, 278.86, 278.71, 278.65, 278.82, 278.85, 278.72, 278.75, 278.83, 278.93, 278.87, 278.97, 278.95, 279.04, 278.96, 279.15, 279.05, 279.22, 279.17, 279.26, 279.26, 279.21, 279.67, 279.37, 279.47, 279.46, 279.57, 279.66, 279.67],
fill: false,
tension: 0.1
}]
},
options: {
responsive: true,
plugins: {
legend: {
display: false
}
},
scales: {
y: {
title: {
display: true,
text: 'Closing Rates'
}
}
}
}
});
</script>
