PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed on Wednesday with a guard of honour at the Tashkent Congress Centre in Uzbekistan’s capital.

He was welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today at the Tashkent Congress Centre, with the national anthems of Pakistan and Uzbekistan played.

Both leaders are set to hold a bilateral meeting. Discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

“The two leaders will also exchange views on matters of mutual interest concerning global and regional developments,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Prime minister Shehbaz arrived in Uzbekistan on Tuesday for talks on trade, energy and defense ties as part of an economic diplomacy push to enhance investment with landlocked Central Asia.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Takhthaev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials upon his arrival at Tashkent International Airport.

His trip to Tashkent follows a two-day visit to Baku during which Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed multiple agreements to enhance cooperation in the trade, energy, tourism and education sectors.

Pakistan is seeking to leverage its strategic position as a key trade and transit hub to connect the landlocked Central Asian republics to the global market.

Since last year, there has been a surge in visits, investment talks and other economic activity between Pakistan and the Central Asia states.