AIRLINK 184.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.59%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.83 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.37%)
OGDC 210.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.19%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.76%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.38%)
SYM 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.84%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,319 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,578 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.34%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

  • Will hold meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:53am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed on Wednesday with a guard of honour at the Tashkent Congress Centre in Uzbekistan’s capital.

He was welcomed by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today at the Tashkent Congress Centre, with the national anthems of Pakistan and Uzbekistan played.

Both leaders are set to hold a bilateral meeting. Discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

“The two leaders will also exchange views on matters of mutual interest concerning global and regional developments,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Prime minister Shehbaz arrived in Uzbekistan on Tuesday for talks on trade, energy and defense ties as part of an economic diplomacy push to enhance investment with landlocked Central Asia.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this visit are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister was warmly welcomed by his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Takhthaev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials upon his arrival at Tashkent International Airport.

His trip to Tashkent follows a two-day visit to Baku during which Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed multiple agreements to enhance cooperation in the trade, energy, tourism and education sectors.

Pakistan is seeking to leverage its strategic position as a key trade and transit hub to connect the landlocked Central Asian republics to the global market.

Since last year, there has been a surge in visits, investment talks and other economic activity between Pakistan and the Central Asia states.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev PM Shehbaz Sharif Tashkent Pakistan Uzbekistan ties Congress Center

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories