AIRLINK 184.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
OGDC 210.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.48%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
PPL 175.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.94%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,285 Decreased By -243.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,565 Decreased By -134.2 (-0.38%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 20 killed after Sudanese army plane crashed in residential area, sources say

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:04am

DUBAI: A Sudanese army plane crashed on Tuesday in a residential area near the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman killing more than 20 people, including military personnel and civilians, military and medical sources said on Wednesday.

The military sources said that the plane crash was most likely due to technical reasons.

Among those killed was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander in Khartoum who previously served as the commander of the army across the entire capital.

Plane crash in South Sudan kills 20

The Sudanese army had said on Tuesday in a statement several military personnel and civilians were killed in the incident, but did not provide further details.

MENA KHARTOUM Sudanese army plane 20 killed Sudanese army plane crashed Wadi Seidna military airport Omdurman killing Major General Bahr Ahmed

Comments

200 characters

More than 20 killed after Sudanese army plane crashed in residential area, sources say

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories