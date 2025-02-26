AIRLINK 184.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
OGDC 210.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.48%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
PPL 175.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.94%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,285 Decreased By -243.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,565 Decreased By -134.2 (-0.38%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) came under pressure during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday, with the...
BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 12:13pm

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) came under pressure during the intra-day trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 400 points.

At 12:05pm, the benchmark index hovered at 114,097.43, a decrease of 430.65 points or 0.38%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, MCB, NBP, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SHEL and HUBCO traded in the red.

In a key development, it was learnt that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is expected to reach Pakistan on March 3, for the first review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Official sources revealed that the nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter would stay in the country for around two weeks.

In the first phase, negotiations would take place on technical aspects, which policy-level talks would follow in the second phase. Sources revealed that the budget for 2025-26, currently in the process of being formulated, in all probability would be reviewed.

On Tuesday, the PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index closed marginally higher after selling in the second half erased most of its earlier gains. The KSE-100 settled at 114,528.09, up by 197.98 points or 0.17%.

Globally, Asia shares rose ahead of AI darling Nvidia’s earnings later in the day.

US copper prices surged more than 4% while those elsewhere fell overnight after President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on copper imports on Tuesday.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence deteriorated at its sharpest pace in 3-1/2 years in February - the latest in a string of surveys suggesting that businesses and consumers were becoming increasingly rattled by the Trump administration’s policies.

Traders reacted by ramping up bets of more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, with futures now pointing to nearly 60 basis points worth of easing priced in by year-end, up from about 40 bps a week ago.

In stocks, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.63% on Wednesday, helped by a rally in Chinese markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged more than 2%, with the Hang Seng Tech index also rising 2.7%.

The CSI300 blue-chip index ticked up 0.54%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7%.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories