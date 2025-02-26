Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 279.48, a gain of Re0.19 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 279.67.

Internationally, the US dollar sagged near an 11-week low against its major peers on Wednesday, under pressure from sliding short-term Treasury yields after a run of weak economic data.

The safe-haven yen strengthened towards its highest level since October with investor sentiment fragile amid the threat of new rounds of tariffs from the administration of US President Donald Trump, whereas the Canadian dollar hovered near a two-week trough with additional levies due to hit next week.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, slipped 0.1% to 106.17 early in the Asian day, bringing it close to Monday’s low of 106.13, the weakest level since December 10.

A day earlier, the US Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped 7 points, its largest fall since August 2021, to 98.3, well short of the 102.5 estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

The result added to other weak data, pushing expectations toward two quarter-point interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve over the remainder of this year, with the next likely coming in July, according to market pricing.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed in early Asian trading hours on Wednesday, bouncing off two-month lows hit in the prior session, after an industry group reported US crude stockpiles fell last week.

Brent crude oil futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.29 a barrel by 0134 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $69.18 per barrel.

US crude stocks fell 640,000 barrels in the week ended February 21, market sources said on Tuesday citing American Petroleum Institute data. Official U.S. stockpiles data is due later on Wednesday.

This is an intra-day update