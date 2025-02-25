AIRLINK 185.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-1.58%)
Champions Trophy: toss for South Africa vs Australia match delayed due to rain

BR Web Desk Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 01:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The toss for an important ICC Champions Trophy Group B encounter between Australia and South Africa has been delayed due to continuous drizzle in Rawalpindi.

The match, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Pakistan Time. However, due to rain, the start will be delayed.

This is an important match for both sides in the context of the semifinal spot. The winner will book a berth in the final four.

The two finalists from Group A - India and New Zealand - were already confirmed when New Zealand eased past Bangladesh on Monday at the same venue.

The second consecutive win for New Zealand, knocked host Pakistan and Bangladesh out of the tournament.

Toss

The toss has been delayed due to light, but continuous drizzle. More updates will follow.

Team News

Australia

Despite missing key players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis, Australia showcased their depth with an impressive victory over England. With that in mind, there’s little reason to make changes to the playing XI.

Probable XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen’s ongoing elbow issue kept him out of the match against Afghanistan, and he may remain sidelined for this fixture as well.

Probable XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

