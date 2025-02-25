AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.58%)
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 11:10am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.47, a gain of Re0.19 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.66 on Monday.

Internationally, the US dollar rose on Tuesday after falling to its lowest in more than two months at the start of the week, buoyed by safe-haven flows after US President Donald Trump said tariffs on Mexico and Canada would proceed as planned.

The stronger US dollar in turn left the euro off a one-month high at $1.0461, with future gains in the single currency likely to hinge on how soon a coalition government can be formed in Germany following the election victory of the country’s conservatives.

Trump on Monday said that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are “on time and on schedule” despite efforts by the countries to beef up border security and halt the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. ahead of a March 4 deadline.

Many had hoped the top two US trading partners could persuade Trump’s administration to further delay tariffs that would apply to over $918 billion worth of U.S. imports from the two countries, from autos to energy.

His comments spurred a rush to safety assets like gold and U.S. Treasuries, with the dollar also a beneficiary of some of those risk-off moves.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Tuesday as fresh US sanctions imposed on Middle Eastern producer Iran increased concerns supply might tighten and as global refining margins remained strong.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.16 a barrel by 0401 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.17 a barrel. Both contracts gained in Monday’s session after a $2 drop last Friday.

This is an intra-day update

