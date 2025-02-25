AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.58%)
Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2025 11:02am

Buying momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,200 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index hovered at 115,525.73, an increase of 1,195.63 points or 1.05%.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks traded in the green, including NRL, PRL, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, POL, and PPL.

In a key development, a technical mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday began crucial talks regarding Pakistan’s request for around USD 1.5 billion in additional financing to combat climate change.

The discussions come as part of the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangements, which provide long-term financing for climate resilience projects.

On Monday, the PSX benchmark KSE-100 Index closed the week’s first session positive, as the exploration and production (E&P) sector helped the index erase intra-day losses to settle at 114,330.10, up by 1,529.17 points or 1.36%.

Internationally, Asian shares slid on Tuesday amid worries about U.S. investment curbs on China, while a run-up in the euro faded as investors wait for Germany to sort out the formation of its new government with no major surprises.

Gold hit a record high on tariff concerns. Investors are also cautious ahead of results from AI darling Nvidia, where options point to a share price move of about 8% in either direction should they surprise.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei returned from a public holiday with a drop of 0.9%, but shares of its five major trading houses surged thanks to interest from billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Bank of Korea on Tuesday cut its interest rates by a quarter-point as expected, helping South Korean shares trimming some losses.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 2.3%, extending the fall from Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to restrict Chinese investments in strategic areas such as chips, AI and aerospace. Chinese blue chips dropped 0.9%.

This is an intra-day update

