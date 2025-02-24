UAE plan $40 billion investments in Italy, PM Meloni says

ROME: The United Arab Emirates plan investments in Italy worth 40 billion dollars, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Monday, without giving a time frame.

Meloni has been trying to pursue stronger ties with Gulf countries since taking office in 2022, shrugging off the human rights concerns of previous governments.

“It is a historic day, another milestone in our relationship,” Meloni told the Italy-United Arab Emirates Business Forum in Rome.

“The choice we made was to focus this partnership on strategic axes, such as artificial intelligence, data centres, space research, renewable energy and rare earths,” she added.

Italy also announced agreements last month worth around $10 billion with Saudi Arabia.