Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.50, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.36 or 0.13% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.57, against 279.21 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission would arrive in Islamabad in early to mid-March for discussions on the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was pinned at 149.36 yen, having shed 2% last week to threaten chart support at 148.65.

The US dollar index dipped 0.3% to 106.210, with losses on the euro, sterling and Swiss franc.

US business activity nearly stalled in February amid mounting fears over tariffs on imports and cuts in federal spending, data released on Friday showed. Separately, data revealed that US consumer sentiment dropped more than expected to a 15-month low and inflation expectations rocketed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early trade on Monday, extending losses from last week, on the prospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan’s oilfields, while investors awaited clarity on talks to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Brent futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.23 barrel at 0113 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.12 a barrel.

Both contracts dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines as well.

This is an intra-day update