AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
OGDC 202.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.65%)
SEARL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SSGC 31.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.92%)
SYM 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
BR100 11,825 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 35,200 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 112,511 Decreased By -290 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,926 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.32%)
Feb 24, 2025
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2025 10:42am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.50, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

During the previous week, rupee depreciated against the US dollar as it lost Re0.36 or 0.13% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 279.57, against 279.21 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission would arrive in Islamabad in early to mid-March for discussions on the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Internationally, the US dollar was pinned at 149.36 yen, having shed 2% last week to threaten chart support at 148.65.

The US dollar index dipped 0.3% to 106.210, with losses on the euro, sterling and Swiss franc.

US business activity nearly stalled in February amid mounting fears over tariffs on imports and cuts in federal spending, data released on Friday showed. Separately, data revealed that US consumer sentiment dropped more than expected to a 15-month low and inflation expectations rocketed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped in early trade on Monday, extending losses from last week, on the prospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan’s oilfields, while investors awaited clarity on talks to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Brent futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.23 barrel at 0113 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.12 a barrel.

Both contracts dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines as well.

This is an intra-day update

