Markets

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 800 points

BR Web Desk Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 11:48am

Selling pressure continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 800 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 11:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 112,023.71 level, a decrease of 777.22 points or 0.69%.

Across-the-board selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refineries. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, ARL, PSO, SHEL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB, NBP and UBL traded in the red.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission would arrive in Islamabad in early to mid-March for discussions on the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, the Washington-based lender said in a statement during the previous week.

During the previous week, PSX witnessed a positive trend on the back of local investors’ interest and institutional support. The benchmark KSE-100 index increased by 715.63 points weekly and closed at 112,800.93 points.

Globally, European shares and the euro climbed on Monday as Germany’s election produced no nasty surprises, while Wall Street futures firmed on hopes results from AI diva Nvidia this week would justify the tech sector’s sky-high valuations.

DAX futures jumped 1.1%, while the single currency rose 0.5% to $1.0516 and looked set to test its January top at $0.10535. EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.4% and FTSE futures 0.1%.

German’s new conservative leader Friedrich Merz still has to form a coalition government and it is not yet clear whether that will include one or two partners, with the latter likely to take more time and horse trading.

The uncertainty comes as European Union leaders are set to hold an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional support for Ukraine and how to pay for European defence needs.

Liquidity was thinned by a holiday in Tokyo markets and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%.

Nikkei futures traded at 38,310, under the cash close of 38,776.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.1%, but Hong Kong shares firmed 0.2% to extend their recent tech-driven bull run.

S&P 500 futures added 0.4% and Nasdaq futures 0.5%. The Nasdaq had fallen 2.5% last week, its worst week in three months, with losses led by the Magnificent Seven.

This is an intra-day update

