ICC Champions Trophy: Virat, Shreyas keep India on track of 242-run chase

India lost Rohit Sharma (20) and Shubman Gill (46), but Virat Kohli continued to make light work of Pakistan’s 242-run target in a crucial ICC Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit took charge early in the innings, smashing three fours and a six before being bowled by Shaheen Afridi in the fifth over.

His wicket did not change India’s approach as both Shubman Gill and the newcomer Virat Kohli continued to play their shots freely,

The duo built a 69-run partnership for the second wicket, taking India to 100/2 in 17.3 overs.

Abrar Ahmed struck right after the drinks break, removing in-form Shubman Gill for 46.

Shreyas Iyer walked in and built a match-winning partnership with experienced campaigner Virat Kohli.

Pakistan needed wickets at regular intervals to defend this modest total – something their bowlers haven’t been able to do in ODIs lately.

They tried different things in desperation, but nothing worked.

India innings

Over 39 — IND – 214/3

WICKET! Imam takes a stunning catch at extra cover. Pakistan finally has a breakthrough.

FOUR! Shreyas dances down and slashes it over bowler’s head.

Khushdil Shah is back into the attack.

Over 38 — IND – 208/2

7 runs from this over.

Another wide from Haris

Haris Rauf starts off with a wide.

Over 37 — IND – 201/2

Just one run from Abrar’s ninth over.

50 for Shreyas Iyer in 63 balls.

Over 36 — IND – 200/2

200 up for India in 36 overs.

100-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas for the 3rd wicket.

FOUR! Virat Kohli pulls Haris Rauf for his sixth boundary. He moves on to 79.

Over 35 — IND – 189/2

Pakistani bowlers are trying different things in desperation, but nothing is working.

Naseem Shah is back into the attack.

Over 33 — IND – 179/2

4 runs from this over. India have played Abrar very cautiously.

Over 32 — IND – 175/2

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer cuts him for a boundary.

Khushdil Shah continues.

Over 31 — IND – 168/2

8 runs from this over.

SIX! Shreyas Iyer comes down the track and launches it high and far over the leg side for a 102-metre six.

Salman Ali Agha into the attack.

Over 30 — IND – 160/2

DROPPED! This time it was Saud Shakeel at the short mid-wicket, who could not hold on to it. It was a tough chance though.

Back-to-back boundaries for Shreyas Iyer.

Over 29 — IND – 150/2

150 up for India.

Virat shimmies down the ground and lofts Shaheen over the infield for another boundary.

10 runs from this over.

Over 28 — IND – 140/2

Four runs from Naseem Shah’s over.

Over 27 — IND – 136/2

FOUR! Virat Kohli lofts Naseem Shah over covers and completes his 50 in 62 balls.

8 from this over so far.

Over 26 — IND – 128/2

There is a bowling change. Khushdil Shah replaces Abrar Ahmed.

Just two runs from this over.

Over 25 — IND – 126/2

Naseem Shah is back in the attack.

Economical over - just two runs from this one.

Over 24 — IND – 124/2

Just one single from Abrar Ahmed’s over. He has been economical.

Over 23 — IND – 123/2

FOUR! First boundary for Shreyas Iyer. He nails Haris over mid-wicket for another boundary.

Over 22 — IND – 118/2

Abrar Ahmed continues.

Four singles from this one.

Over 21 — IND – 115/2

Virat Kohli hooks Haris for another four!

Over 20 — IND – 109/2

Just two singles from Abrar Ahmed’s third over.

Over 19 — IND – 107/2

Haris Rauf back into the attack.

5 singles from his over.

Over 18 — IND – 107/2

Two runs from this over.

WICKET: Abrar Ahmed clean bowls Shubman Gill (46) with a peach of a delivery.

100 up for India.

Over 15 — IND – 89/1

Khushdil Shah into the attack.

Rizwan introduces spin from both ends.

Just two singles from this over

Over 14 — IND – 87/1

Abrar Ahmed continues.

3 singles from his over.

Over 13 — IND – 84/1

50-run partnership between Virat and Shubman.

14 runs from Haris’ second over.

Virat Kohli scores his two boundaries off Haris Rauf’s second over.

Virat Kohli completes his 14,000 runs.

Over 12 — IND – 70/1

Second bowling change in the 11th over. Abrar Ahmed replaces Naseem.

Just 3 runs from this over.

Over 11 — IND - 67/1

3 runs from Haris Rauf’s first over.

DROPPED by Khushdil Shah at short mid-wicket! Shubman Gill gets a life.

First bowling change for Pakistan in the 11th over.

Haris Rauf replaces Shaheen.

Over 10 — IND - 64/1

Just one run from Naseem’s fifth over.

Over 9 — IND - 63/1

Shubman Gill is on fire!

He scores two more boundaries off Shaheen’s over, who has conceded 41 runs in his five-over spell.

14 runs from this one

Over 8 — IND - 49/1

3 runs from Naseem’s fourth over.

He has been very disciplined.

Over 7 — IND - 46/1

Shubman Gill scores three boundaries in Shaheen Afridi’s fourth over.

Over 6 — IND - 32/1

Just one run from this over.

Over 5 — IND - 31/1

WICKET: Shaheen Shah clean bowls Rohit Sharma for a 15-ball 20.

Over 4 — IND - 26/0

FOUR! Rohit charges Naseem Shah for another boundary over mid-off.

Over 3 — IND - 20/0

Shaheen continues.

8 runs from this over.

FOUR! Shaheen tries a wide yorker, but Gill creams it through extra cover.

FOUR! Shubman Gill charges an outside off delivery and drags an inside edge past leg stump.

Over 2 — IND - 12/0

SIX! Rohit launches this one over a square-leg boundary for a maximum.

FOUR! Rohit opens his account. It is a top-edge but goes over cover for a four.

Over 1 — IND- 2/0

Just two runs from the first over.

Kuldeep Yadav’s three key wickets helped India fold Pakistan for 241 runs in an all-important ICC Champions Trophy clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After deciding to bat first, Pakistan started the innings cautiously before Babar Azam took the charge. He looked in fine touch, scoring five boundaries in his 23-run innings.

However, his promising start was cut short in the eighth over when he chased a delivery outside off from Hardik Pandya and was caught. His partner Imam-ul-Haq took a suicidal run and got run out, thanks to a direct hit from Axar Patel, in the very next over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel slowed down the scoring rate. They took their time and built a 103-run stand for the third wicket before losing the plot. The next three wickets fell in quick succession, with Rizwan (46), Saud (62), and Tayyab Tahir (4) falling within the span of 17 balls. Pakistan slipped from 153/2 to 159/4.

Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah added 35 runs for the sixth wicket before getting caught for his 19. Shaheen Afridi returned to the pavilion without disturbing the scorers as Pakistan found themselves reeling at 200/7 in 43 overs.

The left-arm chinaman struck again in his 9th over to send Naseem Shah (14) back. Khushdil Shah struck a couple of sixes in the death overs before getting out in the 50th over as Pakistan were all out for 241 in 49.4 overs.

Over 50: PAK – 241/10

WICKET: Harshit Rana is finally rewarded for his brilliant bowling. He gets an important wicket of Khushdil Shah in the final over.

Harshit Rana disguises slower ones very cleverly and beats Khushdil again.

Three back-to-back dot balls from Harshit

Khushdil is on strike.

Over 49: PAK – 241/9

WICKET! Haris Rauf tries to steal a double but fails to make it.

SIX! This time Haris Rauf pulls Shami for another big six.

SIX! Khushdil Shah welcomes Shami with a maximum.

Over 48: PAK – 227/8

Khushdil Shah needs to fire now.

Over 47: PAK – 222/8

Kuldeep into his 9th over.

WICKET: Naseem fails to read this one and holes out to the long-on fielder.

Just three runs and a wicket from this one.

Over 46: PAK – 219/7

Mohammed Shami is back into the attack.

7 runs from this one.

Over 44: PAK – 212/7

6 runs from Kuldeep’s 8th over.

Over 44: PAK – 206/7

Harshit Rana is back in the attack.

FOUR: Naseem Shah scores his first boundary, which came off an outside edge.

Over 43: PAK – 200/7

WICKET: Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep. He traps Shaheen Afridi before the wicket for a duck.

WICKET: Salman Ali Agha departs for 24-ball 19.

200 is up for Pakistan in 43rd over.

Over 42: PAK – 197/5

Khushdil Shah slog-sweeps Axar for his and Pakistan’s first six.

Over 41: PAK – 188/5

Kuldeep continues.

There is an LBW appeal as Khushdil Shah misses a reverse sweep. India take review, but the umpire’s call saves Khushdil.

5 runs from this over.

Over 40: PAK – 183/5

6 runs from the 40th over.

Over 39: PAK – 177/5

7 runs from Jadeja’s 7th over.

Over 37: PAK – 167/5

Just two singles from this over.

Over 36: PAK – 165/5

WICKET: Jadeja clean bowls Tayyab Tahir for 4.

Pakistan lose three wickets in quick succession.

Over 35: PAK – 160/4

WICKET: Saud Shakeel holes this one to deep midwicket. He departs for 62 runs from 76 balls. Pakistan are four down with both set batters out.

FOUR: Saud Shakeel pulls Hardik Pandya for a boundary.

Over 34: PAK – 154/3

Saud Shakeel gets a life as Kuldeep Yadav drops him at mid-on.

WICKET: Axar Patel clean bowls Rizwan. He departs for 46 off 77 balls.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (L) is clean bowled by India’s Axar Patel during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo AFP

Over 33: PAK – 151/2

Rizwan skies this one, but Harshit Rana drops this one.

100-run partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel in 142 balls.

Hardik Pandya is back in the attack.

He starts off with a wide.

No six from Pakistan in 32 overs.

Over 31: PAK – 142/2

Axar Patel continues.

Three singles and a double from this over.

Over 31: PAK – 137/2

Saud brings up his 50 in 63 balls.

Saud Shakeel paddle-sweeps Jadeja for a FOUR.

8 runs from this over.

Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) next to his team captain Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo: AFP)

Over 30: PAK – 129/2

Just three runs from this over of Jadeja.

Over 27: PAK – 116/2

9 runs from this over, including a boundary for Rizwan.

Over 26: PAK – 107/2

Saud Shakeel hits two boundaries to Kuldeep Yadav.

Over 25: PAK – 99/2

Rizwan sweeps Jadeja hard for a four. First boundary since the 10th over.

6 runs from it.

Over 24: PAK – 94/2

Four more singles.

Over 22: PAK – 86/2

Four singles from the 22nd over.

Over 21: PAK – 82/2

Three runs from Harshit Rana’s over.

Over 20: PAK – 79/2

Just two runs from Kuldeep’s second over.

Run rate goes down below 4 an over.

Pakistan scored only 14 runs.

Over 19: PAK – 75/2

Harshit Rana is back in the attack.

Over 18: PAK – 74/2

Another tidy over by Axar Patel.

Just two singles from it.

Over 17: PAK – 72/2

Just two runs from it.

Over 16: PAK – 70/2

Axar Patel is back in the attack.

Saud Shakeel paddled sweep his first ball for a boundary.

7 runs from this over.

Over 15: PAK – 63/2

Both Rizwan and Saud are playing too many dot balls.

Pakistan have scored only 11 in the last five overs.

Just two singles from it.

Over 14: PAK – 61/2

Shami streams in, and bowls another tidy over.

Just two singles from this one.

Over 13: PAK – 59/2

Hardik continues.

Just one run from it.

Over 12: PAK – 58/2

Mohammed Shami is back.

Three singles from it.

Over 11: PAK – 55/2

Two singles from this over, and a leg-bye.

Over 10: PAK – 52/2

Another wicket. Imam-ul-Haq run-out for 10.

Mohammad Rizwan comes in.

Rizwan sweeps Kuldeep through the big gap at midwicket for a first-ball four.

India’s Axar Patel celebrates as he runs-out Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (bottom) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

Over 9: PAK – 45/1

Saud Shakeel is the new batter in.

India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Babar Azam (R) during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. Photo: AFP

Big Wicket for India. Babar Azam departs for 23 off 25 balls.

Babar edge and taken by KL Rahul behind the wicket!

Babar laces this half volley from Pandya through the covers.

That’s his fifth boundary.

Over 8: PAK – 37/0

Second bowling change. Axar Patel replaces Harshit Rana.

Babar looks solid.

Over 7: PAK – 31/0

First bowling change by skipper Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya replaces Shami who left the field after feeling discomfort.

Overpitched, and Babar Azam creams it through the covers for his third boundary.

Over 6: PAK – 26/0

Another tight over.

Harshit Rana gives away just one run, and that too came off a wide.

Over 5: PAK – 25/0

Tidy over by Mohammad Shami

Just three runs from it.

Over 4: PAK – 22/0

Babar Azam struck the first two boundaries of the innings.

Babar showcased his class, ready to dominate.

He expertly split the field on both occasions.

Over 2: PAK - 10/0

Indian seamer Harshit Rana bowled the second over. He conceded four runs in the over.

Babar Azam scored two runs off his bat to start Pakistan’s innings, while Imam took a single.

A wide delivery added an extra run to the total.

Over 1: PAK - 6/0

Imam takes a single.

Mohammad Shami started loosely, bowling five wides in the first over.

Imam-ul-Haq, who replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman, came out to open the innings with Babar Azam.

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said that the wicket looked favourable for batting, which is why he decided to bat first.

“Just one forced change. Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman,” he confirmed.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the surface looked on the slower side.

“We are going in with the same team that did the duty against Bangladesh.”

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana.