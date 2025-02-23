ICC Champions Trophy: Kuldeep’s double strike adds to Pakistan’s woes

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals India in a blockbuster ICC Champions Trophy Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Live coverage

Pakistan started the innings cautiously before Babar Azam took the charge. Just when he looked good, having scored five boundaries in his 23-run innings, Babar chased one outside the off from Hardik Pandya and got caught in the eighth over. His partner Imam-ul-Haq took a suicidal run and got run out, thanks to a direct hit from Axar Patel, in the very next over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel slowed down the scoring rate. They took their time and built a 103-run stand for the third wicket before losing the plot. The next three wickets fell in quick succession, with Rizwan (46), Saud (62), and Tayyab Tahir (4) falling within the span of 17 balls. Pakistan slipped from 153/2 to 159/4.

Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah added 35 runs for the sixth wicket before getting caught for his 19. Shaheen Afridi returned to the pavilion without disturbing the scorers as Pakistan found themselves reeling at 200/7 in 43 overs.

Pakistan innings

Over 45: PAK – 206/7

Mohammed Shami is back into the attack.

Over 44: PAK – 206/7

6 runs from Kuldeep’s 8th over.

Over 44: PAK – 206/7

Harshit Rana is back in the attack.

FOUR: Naseem Shah scores his first boundary, which came off an outside edge.

Over 43: PAK – 200/7

WICKET: Two wickets in two balls for Kuldeep. He traps Shaheen Afridi before the wicket for a duck.

WICKET: Salman Ali Agha departs for 24-ball 19.

200 is up for Pakistan in 43rd over.

Over 42: PAK – 197/5

Khushdil Shah slog-sweeps Axar for his and Pakistan’s first six.

Over 41: PAK – 188/5

Kuldeep continues.

There is an LBW appeal as Khushdil Shah misses a reverse sweep. India take review, but the umpire’s call saves Khushdil.

5 runs from this over.

Over 40: PAK – 183/5

6 runs from the 40th over.

Over 39: PAK – 177/5

7 runs from Jadeja’s 7th over.

Over 37: PAK – 167/5

Just two singles from this over.

Over 36: PAK – 165/5

WICKET: Jadeja clean bowls Tayyab Tahir for 4.

Pakistan lose three wickets in quick succession.

Over 35: PAK – 160/4

WICKET: Saud Shakeel holes this one to deep midwicket. He departs for 62 runs from 76 balls. Pakistan are four down with both set batters out.

FOUR: Saud Shakeel pulls Hardik Pandya for a boundary.

Over 34: PAK – 154/3

Saud Shakeel gets a life as Kuldeep Yadav drops him at mid-on.

WICKET: Axar Patel clean bowls Rizwan. He departs for 46 off 77 balls.

Over 33: PAK – 151/2

Rizwan skies this one, but Harshit Rana drops this one.

100-run partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel in 142 balls.

Hardik Pandya is back in the attack.

He starts off with a wide.

No six from Pakistan in 32 overs.

Over 31: PAK – 142/2

Axar Patel continues.

Three singles and a double from this over.

Over 31: PAK – 137/2

Saud brings up his 50 in 63 balls.

Saud Shakeel paddle-sweeps Jadeja for a FOUR.

8 runs from this over.

Over 30: PAK – 129/2

Just three runs from this over of Jadeja.

Over 27: PAK – 116/2

9 runs from this over, including a boundary for Rizwan.

Over 26: PAK – 107/2

Saud Shakeel hits two boundaries to Kuldeep Yadav.

Over 25: PAK – 99/2

Rizwan sweeps Jadeja hard for a four. First boundary since the 10th over.

6 runs from it.

Over 24: PAK – 94/2

Four more singles.

Over 22: PAK – 86/2

Four singles from the 22nd over.

Over 21: PAK – 82/2

Three runs from Harshit Rana’s over.

Over 20: PAK – 79/2

Just two runs from Kuldeep’s second over.

Run rate goes down below 4 an over.

Pakistan scored only 14 runs.

Over 19: PAK – 75/2

Harshit Rana is back in the attack.

Over 18: PAK – 74/2

Another tidy over by Axar Patel.

Just two singles from it.

Over 17: PAK – 72/2

Just two runs from it.

Over 16: PAK – 70/2

Axar Patel is back in the attack.

Saud Shakeel paddled sweep his first ball for a boundary.

7 runs from this over.

Over 15: PAK – 63/2

Both Rizwan and Saud are playing too many dot balls.

Pakistan have scored only 11 in the last five overs.

Just two singles from it.

Over 14: PAK – 61/2

Shami streams in, and bowls another tidy over.

Just two singles from this one.

Over 13: PAK – 59/2

Hardik continues.

Just one run from it.

Over 12: PAK – 58/2

Mohammed Shami is back.

Three singles from it.

Over 11: PAK – 55/2

Two singles from this over, and a leg-bye.

Over 10: PAK – 52/2

Another wicket. Imam-ul-Haq run-out for 10.

Mohammad Rizwan comes in.

Rizwan sweeps Kuldeep through the big gap at midwicket for a first-ball four.

Over 9: PAK – 45/1

Saud Shakeel is the new batter in.

Big Wicket for India. Babar Azam departs for 23 off 25 balls.

Babar edge and taken by KL Rahul behind the wicket!

Babar laces this half volley from Pandya through the covers.

That’s his fifth boundary.

Over 8: PAK – 37/0

Second bowling change. Axar Patel replaces Harshit Rana.

Babar looks solid.

Over 7: PAK – 31/0

First bowling change by skipper Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya replaces Shami who left the field after feeling discomfort.

Overpitched, and Babar Azam creams it through the covers for his third boundary.

Over 6: PAK – 26/0

Another tight over.

Harshit Rana gives away just one run, and that too came off a wide.

Over 5: PAK – 25/0

Tidy over by Mohammad Shami

Just three runs from it.

Over 4: PAK – 22/0

Babar Azam struck the first two boundaries of the innings.

Babar showcased his class, ready to dominate.

He expertly split the field on both occasions.

Over 2: PAK - 10/0

Indian seamer Harshit Rana bowled the second over. He conceded four runs in the over.

Babar Azam scored two runs off his bat to start Pakistan’s innings, while Imam took a single.

A wide delivery added an extra run to the total.

Over 1: PAK - 6/0

Imam takes a single.

Mohammad Shami started loosely, bowling five wides in the first over.

Imam-ul-Haq, who replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman, came out to open the innings with Babar Azam.

Toss

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said that the wicket looked favourable for batting, which is why he decided to bat first.

“Just one forced change. Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman,” he confirmed.

Pakistan can beat India by playing fearless cricket: Iqbal Qasim

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said the surface looked on the slower side.

“We are going in with the same team that did the duty against Bangladesh.”

Team News

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Buoyant India, beleaguered Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy blockbuster

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana.