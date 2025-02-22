AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Duckett ton drives England to 351-8 against Australia in Champions Trophy

AFP Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 06:43pm

LAHORE: Opener Ben Duckett struck a Champions Trophy record score of 165 off 143 balls as England racked up the highest total in the event’s history after making 351-8 against Australia on Saturday.

The 30-year-old left-hander smashed his highest ODI score, and third century, as England built a commanding total after being sent in to bat on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Lahore.

Duckett hit 17 four and three sixes to beat the previous best individual score of 145 in the Champions Trophy. New Zealand’s Nathan Astle (2004) and Zimbabwean Andy Flower (2002) had shared the record.

In their opening Group B encounter, England also surpassed the previous highest innings tally in tournament history of 347-4 by New Zealand against the USA at The Oval in 2004.

Chance for Australia’s second line to shine in Champions Trophy: Smith

Duckett added 158 for the third wicket with Joe Root, who made a measured 68 off 78 balls, to set the platform for a strong total against a weakened Australian attack.

Missing their pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s attack featuring Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis struggled to contain England.

Duckett was finally dismissed by part-time spinner Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over, improving on his previous highest of 107 not out against Ireland at Bristol in 2023.

England adopted the same aggressive style of batting with opener Phil Salt dispatching a boundary and a six in the first over before falling to Dwarshuis in the second for 10.

Dwarshuis also removed Jamie Smith for 15 before the Duckett-Root stand stabilised the innings.

Birthday boy Harry Brook (three), Jos Buttler (23) and Liam Livingstone (14) had brief innings before Jofra Archer delivered some late impetus with an unbeaten 21 off 10 balls.

Dwarshuis was the best Australian bowler with 3-66 while spinners Adam Zampa and Labuschagne took two wickets apiece.

cricket news Australia v England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy toss

Comments

200 characters

Duckett ton drives England to 351-8 against Australia in Champions Trophy

IMF mission set to visit Pakistan in early to mid-March

Govt won’t support ‘plots and files’ business, says Aurangzeb

PM Shehbaz to visit Azerbaijan to boost bilateral ties: FO

Trump fires top-ranked US military officer as shake-ups spread

Africa-1 submarine cable reaches Pakistan

IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment

Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Pakistan can beat India by playing fearless cricket: Iqbal Qasim

CCP greenlights Nishat Hotels and Properties’ acquisition of Hotel Margala

Read more stories