Sports

Australia beat England by five wickets in Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Australia beat England by five wickets in a high-scoring Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi...
AFP Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 10:13pm

LAHORE: Australia beat England by five wickets in a high-scoring Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Opener Ben Duckett smashed 165 to propel England to 351-8, a record total in the tournament’s history until Australia overwhelmed it, after they were put into bat.

Chance for Australia’s second line to shine in Champions Trophy: Smith

Josh Inglis hammered 120 not out, and Alex Carey (69) and Matthew Short (63) made half-centuries as Australia reached the target with 15 balls to spare.

