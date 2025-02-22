Australia beat England by five wickets in Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Australia beat England by five wickets in a high-scoring Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Opener Ben Duckett smashed 165 to propel England to 351-8, a record total in the tournament’s history until Australia overwhelmed it, after they were put into bat.

Josh Inglis hammered 120 not out, and Alex Carey (69) and Matthew Short (63) made half-centuries as Australia reached the target with 15 balls to spare.