Sports

South Africa bat first against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Group B match

  • Heinrich Klaasen is out of the game with an elbow injury
BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 01:44pm

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the first ICC Champions Trophy Group B match at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The match starts at 2 pm PKT.

Speaking at the toss, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said the decision was influenced by the look of the pitch, which is greener than usual.

“We’re going in with one specialist spinner,” the South African captain added.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he would have batted first on this wicket.

“The toss is not in our hand. But, we’ll try to play quality cricket and win the game.”

Team News

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran is returning to international cricket after a three-month break. He sustained an ankle injury in December.

Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

South Africa

South Africa going in with one specialist spinner, Maharaj, while Heinrich Klaasen is out with an elbow injury.

Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

