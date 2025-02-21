AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Rickelton ton propels South Africa to 315-6 in Champions Trophy

BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 06:52pm
KARACHI: Opener Ryan Rickelton struck a maiden one-day international hundred to guide South Africa to an imposing 315-6 in their Group B Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan in Karachi on Friday.

The 28-year-old left-hander scored a 106-ball 103 with seven boundaries and a six while skipper Temba Bavuma (58), Rassie van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markram (52 not out) also chipped in with half-centuries after South Africa won the toss and batted.

On a flat pitch full of cracks, the South African batters negated Afghanistan’s quality spin attack with leg-spinner Rashid Khan conceding 59 runs in his 10 wicket-less overs.

It was fellow spinner Mohammad Nabi, who finished with 2-51, who provided an early breakthrough with his first ball by dismissing Tony de Zorzi caught at mid-on for 11.

Rickelton and Bavuma then added 129 for the second wicket, forcing the Afghanistan bowlers to toil hard for another breakthrough.

Bavuma, who hit five boundaries in his 76-ball knock, was finally caught off a short Nabi delivery to give some joy to hundreds of Afghan fans in an otherwise another sparse crowd.

Rickelton, who has two Test centuries to his name but a previous best of only 91 in ODIs, completed his first white ball century with a single.

Two runs later, however, he was gone, victim of an unlucky run out.

Coming down the pitch to drive Rashid, Rickelton was forced to turn quickly and dive back into his crease as the bowler collected and fired the ball to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rickelton appeared to make his ground but the replays showed that his bat was slightly raised so not in the crease when Gurbaz whipped off the bails.

Van der Dussen hammered two sixes and three boundaries in his 46-ball knock before falling to spinner Noor Ahmad in the 43rd over.

It was left to Markram to take South Africa past the 300-mark, clubbing six boundaries and a six in a 36-ball 52 not out that helped the Proteas to add 50 runs in the last five overs.

Rickelton ton propels South Africa to 315-6 in Champions Trophy

