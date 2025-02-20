Pakistan, EU strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation in Brussels Dialogue

Pakistan and the European Union held their ninth Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Brussels on 20 February 2025, reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, according to a Foreign Office (FO) statement.

The discussions, part of the broader 2019 Strategic Engagement Plan, focused on regional and global security challenges, including the implications of the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, the statement said.

Pakistan calls for UN support in countering terrorism within and from Afghanistan

The dialogue, led by Mr. Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy at the European External Action Service, and Mr. Abdul Hameed, Director General for Counter Terrorism at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation.

Both parties highlighted their collaboration within the United Nations and the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, which the EU has co-chaired since 2022.

“The European Union and Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and confirmed their steadfast commitment to fight it,” FO stated.

The discussions also explored areas for exchanging best practices, including preventing violent extremism, countering the recruitment and movement of foreign fighters, addressing online and offline radicalization, and combating terrorism financing.

This dialogue underscores the growing partnership between Pakistan and the EU in addressing the evolving challenges posed by terrorism, with a focus on practical, actionable measures to enhance regional and global security.