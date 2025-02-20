AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
IMF set to issue $1 billion in climate finance to Pakistan next week: report

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 04:31pm

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to issue $1 billion in climate financing to Pakistan next week, local Geo TV news reported on Thursday.

Pakistan economy moving in the ‘right direction’, says IMF’s Georgieva

It said Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told a senate committee briefing that the IMF’s mission on climate financing would arrive in Islamabad next week.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion IMF bailout program and navigating a tricky path to recovery.

The South Asian nation narrowly averted a sovereign debt default, with reserves not sufficient enough to meet a month’s worth of controlled imports.

Meanwhile, a three-member IMF mission is scheduled to visit Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the country’s 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

