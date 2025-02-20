IMF set to issue $1 billion in climate finance to Pakistan next week: report

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to issue $1 billion in climate financing to Pakistan next week, local Geo TV news reported on Thursday.

It said Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told a senate committee briefing that the IMF’s mission on climate financing would arrive in Islamabad next week.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion IMF bailout program and navigating a tricky path to recovery.

The South Asian nation narrowly averted a sovereign debt default, with reserves not sufficient enough to meet a month’s worth of controlled imports.

Meanwhile, a three-member IMF mission is scheduled to visit Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the country’s 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.