AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Towhid hits ton as Bangladesh reach 228 after 35-5 against India

BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 06:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Towhid Hridoy struck his first ODI century and with Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh reach 228 from 35-5 against India as the two teams opened their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday in Dubai.

India’s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami returned figures of 5-53 after Bangladesh elected to bat first but lost half their side in the ninth over.

Towhid, who made 100, and Jaker, who hit 68, put on 154 runs to boost the total, albeit with some assistance from sloppy Indian fielding including two dropped catches.

Towhid, who faced cramps later in his knock, raised his hundred and acknowledged the cheers of the fans at a largely empty stadium before he departed and the innings folded in 49.4 overs.

India’s Rohit seeks big scores from top order, has high expectations of Gill

Shami struck in the first over to get left-handed Soumya Sarkar caught behind for a five-ball duck.

Harshit Rana combined from the other end to get skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto caught at cover-point for a duck with Virat Kohli taking a good catch over his head.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz could not last long as Shami struck for the second time as Shubman Gill took a sharp catch at slip.

Shami’s return from injury in India’s white-ball triumph over England at home boosted the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of this eight-nation tournament with a back injury.

Bangladesh lost half their side in the ninth over when left-arm spinner Axar Patel struck twice in two balls to send Tanzid Hasan, for 25, and Mushfiqur Rahim, for zero, trudging back to the pavilion.

It could have been six down and Axar with a hat-trick had skipper Rohit Sharma not dropped a catch at first slip to hand Jaker Ali a reprieve on nought.

Rohit slapped his hand on the grass and stood up with a wry smile to apologise to Axar for the slip.

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets

Jaker, who survived another reprieve on 24 when wicketkeeper KL Rahul missed a stumping, and Towhid, who was dropped on 23 by Hardik Pandya at mid-off, combined to thwart the Indian charge.

Jaker reached his second ODI fifty and Towhid raised his half ton with a boundary.

Jaker finally fell to Shami but Towhid kept up the fight until his 118-ball knock ended with six fours and two sixes.

India remain title favourites and have Pakistan and New Zealand as the other two teams in Group A.

INDIA VS BANGLADESH ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Towhid hits ton as Bangladesh reach 228 after 35-5 against India

Pakistan cannot afford ‘free riders’: Aurangzeb calls for fairer tax contribution

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $35mn, now stand at $11.20bn

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand

Musadik Malik unveils govt’s strategy for energy independence through innovation

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Lotte Chemical Korea finalises deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Read more stories