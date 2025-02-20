AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.66%)
BOP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (7.25%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.58%)
FLYNG 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.01%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.28%)
KOSM 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.07%)
OGDC 205.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.03%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 175.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.99%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (7.92%)
SEARL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 61.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Markets

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 02:04pm

The buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 800 points during intraday trading on Thursday.

At 2pm, the benchmark index hovered at 114,165.90, an increase of 823.47 points or 0.73%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refineries and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PRL, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

On Wednesday, bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing the day at 113,342.44, up by 253.96 points or 0.22%.

On the global front, Asian shares fell sharply on Thursday, tracking choppy trading on Wall Street and a dip in European stocks as US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and a cautious stance from Federal Reserve policymakers hurt risk sentiment.

The risk-off mood lifted gold prices to a record high, while safe-haven currencies led by the Japanese yen also firmed on geopolitical worries.

Trump said on Tuesday that sector-wide tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips would start at “25% or higher,” rising substantially over a year.

He intends to impose similar tariffs on autos as soon as April 2.

That along with other threats has exacerbated fears of a wide-ranging trade war, leaving investors jittery, although some analysts see the moves by Trump as a negotiation tool.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% in early trading. Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.4% on the strong yen.

Chinese stocks had a muted start to the session, with the blue-chip index down 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.7%, having touched a four-month high earlier this week boosted by a blistering rally in tech stocks.

On Thursday, Hang Seng’s tech stocks index fell more than 3%, on course for its worst one-day drop in three months. Still, the index is up nearly 6% so far in February.

This is an intra-day update

