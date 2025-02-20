AIRLINK 191.60 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.51%)
BOP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (8.14%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FLYNG 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.35%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
KEL 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.43%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
MLCF 50.69 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.53%)
OGDC 206.33 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.75%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.03%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (9.37%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.77%)
PPL 175.48 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.05%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
PTC 25.03 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.56%)
SEARL 98.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.4%)
SYM 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.73%)
TRG 62.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
BR100 12,005 Increased By 99.6 (0.84%)
BR30 35,944 Increased By 584.3 (1.65%)
KSE100 114,165 Increased By 822.3 (0.73%)
KSE30 35,471 Increased By 178.7 (0.51%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil eases after report of rising US crude inventories

Reuters Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 01:38pm

Oil prices edged lower on Thursday after an industry report showing a build in US crude stockpiles weighed on sentiment, falling back from gains made in the previous session on worries over supply disruptions in Russia.

Brent futures were down 17 cents at $75.87 a barrel by 0600 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents to $71.95.

The March contract expires on Thursday and the more active April contract eased 22 cents to $71.88.

Oil prices, which held near a one-week high on Wednesday, were on track to snap a three-session winning streak on Thursday.

US crude stocks rose by 3.34 million barrels last week, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures, on Wednesday.

Official oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Thursday. Both reports were delayed a day by a US holiday on Monday.

Analysts have forecast that about 2.2 million barrels of crude were added to US stockpiles in the week ended on February 14. If the forecasts are correct, energy firms would have added crude into storage for four weeks in a row for the first time since April 2024.

Import tariffs announced by the Trump administration could also dent oil prices by raising the cost of consumer goods, analysts said, weakening the global economy and reducing fuel demand.

Concerns about European and Chinese demand were also helping keep prices in check.

“It is natural to be concerned about the global economic outlook as Donald Trump takes a sledgehammer smashing away at the existing global ‘free-trade structure’ with signals of 25% tariffs on car imports to the US,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst commodities at SEB.

Separately, Russia said Caspian Pipeline Consortium oil flows, a major route for crude exports from Kazakhstan, were reduced by 30%-40% on Tuesday after a Ukraine drone attack on a pumping station.

Oil rises on supply concerns as market awaits clarity on sanctions

A 30% cut would equate to the loss of 380,000 barrels per day of market supply, Reuters calculations show.

However, other factors and potential boosts to oil supply added to concerns about prices.

In the Middle East, Israel and Hamas will begin indirect negotiations on a second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which could weigh on oil prices by reducing the risk of further supply disruption.

And potential restarts of oil flows from Iraq’s Kurdistan region were offsetting supply risks, analysts at ING said.

“There’s talk that these flows could resume soon, after being offline since early 2023.”

“A resumption could bring 300,000 barrels of supply per day onto the market,” ING analysts said in a note on Thursday.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude U.S. crude U.S. Energy Information Administration

Comments

200 characters

Oil eases after report of rising US crude inventories

Advisory body tells PM how to fuel economy

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq likely to replace injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

Read more stories