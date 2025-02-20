AIRLINK 188.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.75%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.75%)
FLYNG 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.7%)
HUBC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (15.37%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (10.77%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
OGDC 204.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.44%)
POWER 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PPL 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.78%)
SEARL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SSGC 30.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 61.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (9.07%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 35,359 Increased By 40.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 254 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,292 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.05%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-20

8 DFIs caution govt

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, eight Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) have warned the government that...
Mushtaq Ghumman Published 20 Feb, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, eight Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) have warned the government that renegotiating Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs) with wind and solar IPPs in a non-consultative manner will be detrimental to the long-term development of the sector, undermining investor confidence and discouraging much needed future private investment, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

In a joint letter to different top authorities of the government including the Finance Minister, Power Minister and SAPM on, the DFIs have referred to the proposed terms issued on January 10, 2025 by the Energy Taskforce, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, to wind and solar IPPs financed by their group of development finance institutions, for the purpose of Power Purchase Agreement renegotiation.

“We understand that the Energy Taskforce has subsequently held meetings with each IPP, to discuss the Proposed Terms, and reach an agreement on their implementation,” they added.

DFIs having interests in IPPs move Nepra

According to the joint letter, the addressees have been informed that they DFIs have had a long-standing commitment to the Pakistan power sector, both as lenders and equity investors. We have invested approximately $2.7 billion in the sector over a period of more than 25 years, with the objective of supporting development of the power sector and fostering a conducive environment for private sector investment.

“While we fully acknowledge difficulties currently faced by the power sector and appreciate some of the steps Government of Pakistan is taking to address longer-term structural challenges, we believe that renegotiating PPAs in a non-consultative manner will be detrimental to the long-term development of the sector, undermining investor confidence and discouraging much needed future private investment.

This investor confidence has been critical in Pakistan attracting significant local and foreign investment in its renewable energy sector, and as you know, significant further investments are needed in this regard,“ DFIs said adding that preserving the sanctity of contracts signed by the Government and honoring its contractual commitments are central pillars of building investor confidence in any country and Pakistan is no different.

The DIFs are of the view that they wish to emphasize that under the terms of their financing and investment agreements, the IPPS we have financed are not permitted to agree to changes to any major project document, including the PPA, without a prior written approval from the lenders.

“We hope the Government will reconsider its approach to PPA renegotiations and work to find alternative ways of solving the energy sector’s structural challenges. We remain committed to supporting Pakistan’s power sector and look forward to working with the Government in this regard,” DIFs added.

The DFIs whose representatives wrote the joint letter are as follows : Asian Development Bank, British International Investment plc, DEG- Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungs gesellschaft mbH, Nederlandse Finaninerings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslandent N.V, IFC, Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, Islamic Development Bank and Societe De Promotion Et De Participation pour La Cooperation Economique S.A.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs Federal Government power sector DFIs investor confidence private investment Development Finance Institutions Power Purchase Agreement PPAs Energy Taskforce solar IPPs

Comments

200 characters

8 DFIs caution govt

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Jan FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs2 per unit negative adjustment

Remittances by banks: Special rules for packing and dispatch revised

NA standing body approves Climate Accountability Bill, 2024

Vawda uncovers ‘dubious’ deal in PQ land allotment

Read more stories