|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 19
|
279.55
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 19
|
279.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 19
|
151.75
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 19
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 19
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 18
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 18
|
6,129.58
|
Nasdaq / Feb 18
|
20,041.26
|
Dow Jones / Feb 18
|
44,556.34
|
India Sensex / Feb 19
|
76,134.80
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 19
|
39,180.25
|
Hang Seng / Feb 19
|
22,851
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 19
|
8,744.63
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 19
|
22,912.44
|
France CAC40 / Feb 19
|
8,198.34
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 18
|
17,785
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 19
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 19
|
72.08
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 19
|
242,063
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 19
|
2,935.26
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 19
|
263.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 19
|
68.54
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 19
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
4.95
▲ 1 (25.32%)
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
4.95
▲ 0.72 (17.02%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Feb 19
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
4.30
▲ 0.61 (16.53%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 19
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.32
▲ 0.82 (10.93%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
6.45
▲ 0.6 (10.26%)
|
Descon Oxychem / Feb 19
Descon Oxychem Limited(DOL)
|
28.01
▲ 2.55 (10.02%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 19
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
13.85
▲ 1.26 (10.01%)
|
Arif Habib Corp / Feb 19
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
88.55
▲ 8.05 (10%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
73.35
▲ 6.67 (10%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 19
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
65.23
▲ 5.93 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Feb 19
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
54.86
▼ -6.1 (-10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
38.40
▼ -4.27 (-10.01%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Feb 19
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.55
▼ -13.28 (-10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 19
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
12.29
▼ -1.36 (-9.96%)
|
Bela Auto / Feb 19
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
132.99
▼ -12.65 (-8.69%)
|
Shield Corp. / Feb 19
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
259
▼ -24.22 (-8.55%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Feb 19
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
315
▼ -29.12 (-8.46%)
|
Orient Rental / Feb 19
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
8.05
▼ -0.7 (-8%)
|
Liven Pharma / Feb 19
Liven Pharma Limited(LIVEN)
|
108
▼ -9.12 (-7.79%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Feb 19
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
7.61
▼ -0.62 (-7.53%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
200,841,500
▼ -0.29
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
180,253,985
▲ 0.72
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 19
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
37,960,828
▲ 2.04
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
27,730,117
▼ -0.02
|
Power Cement / Feb 19
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
25,779,974
▼ -0.01
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
24,723,232
▲ 0.6
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 19
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
24,719,478
▲ 3.54
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 19
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
20,323,896
▼ -1.46
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
19,754,534
▲ 0.26
|
TPL Properties / Feb 19
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
16,299,809
▼ -0.1
Comments