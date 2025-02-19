AIRLINK 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan in control as Haris Rauf removes Daryl Mitchell for 10

  • New Zealand are 77/3 in 17 overs
BR Web Desk Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 03:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan struck twice in the powerplay to send New Zealand on the back foot in the ICC Champions Trophy opener at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.

New Zealand started cautiously, but lost opener Devon Conway in the eighth over. He missed a straighter one from Abrar Ahmed and got clean bowled for 10.

Naseem Shah struck in the next over to send in-form Kane Williamson back for just 1, leaving New Zealand 40/2 in ninth over.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell put together a 33-run stand for the third wicket, bringing the Kiwis out of pressure.

However, Mitchell miscued a pull off Haris Rauf’s pacy short delivery and got caught at the mid-on.

First innings

New Zealand: 77/3 (17 overs)

  • 50 up for Will Young in 56 balls.

  • WICKET: Daryl Mitchell miscues a pull shot off Haris Rauf and gets caught on mid-on for 10 runs.

  • Update on Fakhar Zaman: PCB says Fakhar Zaman is being assessed and examined for a muscular sprain. Further updates will follow in due course.

  • Wicket: Naseem Shah gets Kane Williamson caught behind for 1
  • Wicket: Abrar strikes in his second over. Devon Conway clean bowled for 10.
  • Abrar Ahmed introduced in the powerplay.

  • Young scores his second boundary.

  • Will Young smashes Naseem for a boundary.

  • Injury scare: Fakhar Zaman walks off the field with suspected hamstring pull.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand.

Haris Rauf returns: Pakistan announce playing XI for Champions Trophy opener

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke.

