ICC Champions Trophy: Latham, Phillips punish Pakistani bowlers in final overs

Pakistan struck thrice inside the first 20 overs before Will Young and Tom Latham steadied New Zealand’s innings in the ICC Champions Trophy opener at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.

The Kiwis started cautiously but lost opener Devon Conway in the eighth over. He missed a straighter one from Abrar Ahmed and got clean-bowled for 10.

Naseem Shah struck in the next over to send in-form Kane Williamson back for just 1, leaving New Zealand 40/2 in the ninth over.

Will Young and Daryl Mitchell put together a 33-run stand for the third wicket, bringing the Kiwis out of pressure.

However, Mitchell miscued a pull off Haris Rauf’s pacy short delivery and got caught at mid-on.

Experienced campaigner Tom Latham joined Young in the middle. The two kept rotating the strike to ease off the pressure.

In the process, Will Young completed his hundred in 107 balls.

First innings

New Zealand: 306/5 (49.4 overs)

46.4 ov: Wicket! Haris Rauf takes his second wicket. Glen Phillips departs after scoring 61 off 39.

48.3 ov: 300 up for New Zealand

48.1 ov: Glen Phillips reaches fifty in 33 balls.

47.2: SIX again! Latham clubs Haris for a maximum.

46.5: Back-to-back sixes! Phillips is on fire!

46.4 ov: six! Phillips thumps Shaheen over mid-wicket.

46.3 ov: 100 up for Tom Latham in 95 balls.

44.5 ov: Six! Phillips tonk Haris Rauf straight over his head for another maximum.

43.3 ov: Six again! Latham joins the party. He sweeps Abrar Ahmed for a SIX.

42.5 ov: it’s a SIX! Glen Phillips smashes Khushdil over his head for a maximum.

39.3 ov: 200 up for New Zealand.

37.2 ov: Wicket: sub-fielder Faheem Ashraf takes a stunning catch off Naseem Shah’s ball to remove centurian Will Young. The Kiwi opener departs for 107 (113).

35.4 ov: Tom Latham completes his 26th ODI fifty.

34.2 ov: Will Young brings up his 100 in 107 balls.

33.1 ov: Pakistan review, but unsuccessful.

33.1 ov: 150 up for New Zealand in 33

22.3 ov: 100 up for New Zealand.

17 ov: 50 up for Will Young in 56 balls.

16.2 ov: Wicket: Daryl Mitchell miscues a pull shot off Haris Rauf and gets caught on mid-on for 10 runs.

15 ov: Drinks break.

13.1 ov: Good news: Fakhar Zaman is back on the field.

12.1 ov: Six: First six of the day. Young top-edges Haris Rauf for a maximum.

8.1 ov: Wicket: Naseem Shah gets Kane Williamson caught behind for 1

7.3 ov: Wicket: Abrar strikes in his second over. Devon Conway clean bowled for 10.

5 ov: First bowling change: Rizwan introduces Abrar Ahmed in the powerplay.

0.3 ov: Injury scare: Fakhar Zaman walks off the field with a suspected hamstring pull.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand.

Haris Rauf returns: Pakistan announce playing XI for Champions Trophy opener

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke.