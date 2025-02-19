Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.30, a gain of Re0.07 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.37 on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar held firm on Wednesday on the back of tariff concerns and tense Russia-Ukraine negotiations, while the New Zealand dollar slid after the central bank delivered a super-sized interest rate cut.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand reduced its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% on Wednesday as widely expected.

The central bank has now cut rates by 175 basis points since August as the central bank races to boost a sluggish economy and curb rising unemployment.

The kiwi was last down 0.3% at $0.5687 following the decision and bank commentary that suggested more cuts were likely.

In the broader market, investors sized up the latest note in US President Donald Trump’s tariff crescendo and uncertainty after initial Russia-Ukraine peace talks finished without Kyiv or Europe at the table.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rivals, rose 0.04% to 107.04.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Wednesday amid oil supply disruptions in the US and Russia and as markets awaited clarity on the Ukraine peace talks.

Brent crude futures gained 20 cents, or 0.3% at $76.04 a barrel at 0146 GMT, climbing for a third day.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.08 a barrel, up 1.7% from the close on Friday after not settling on Monday because of the Presidents’ Day public holiday.

The March contract expires on Thursday and the more active April contract gained 0.3% to $72.04.

This is an intra-day update