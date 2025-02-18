AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.24%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
MLCF 46.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.85%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.53%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.39 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.87%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.29%)
TRG 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,103 Increased By 359.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,928 Increased By 121.2 (0.35%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

BR Web Desk Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 11:41am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) observed range-bound trading, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 300 points during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 11:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 112,045.21 level, an increase of 301.68 points or 0.27%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refineries and automobiles. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, NBP, MARI, OGDC, POL, SHEL and SNGPL traded in the green.

“With no major triggers in sight, the market is expected to remain range bound over the next few weeks, with potential improvement once the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review is completed in March,” said Intermarket Securities in a note on Tuesday.

“We continue to believe the market remains attractive from a valuation perspective and recommend taking advantage of any dips,” it added.

On Monday, selling pressure continued at the PSX, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed negative for the fourth consecutive session, settling at 111,743.53 amid a lack of fresh positive triggers.

Globally, Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, as traders waited on a rate cut in Australia and company earnings in China. In contrast, European shares marked record highs on the prospect of ramping up defence spending to back up any Ukraine peace deal.

The Australian dollar stood near a two-month high ahead of a central bank rate decision due at 0330 GMT.

Markets have priced about an 89% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% and European futures were flat in Asia morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher as a gauge of defence and aerospace stocks surged 4.6% to lifetime peaks, having already more than doubled in value since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago.

Investors expect earnings in the industry to continue rising strongly. This is driven by a significant surge in defence budgets to meet new security needs - which analysts have dubbed a “supercycle” for the sector.

US markets were closed overnight for a public holiday.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories