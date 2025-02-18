AIRLINK 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.39%)
BOP 13.21 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (8.55%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
FCCL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.53%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
FLYNG 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.88%)
HUBC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.25%)
HUMNL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.85%)
OGDC 205.96 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (3.27%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PPL 174.99 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.61%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.64%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
SEARL 99.35 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (3.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.67%)
SSGC 31.56 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.43%)
SYM 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.01%)
TRG 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-3.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.72%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,925 Increased By 161.2 (1.37%)
BR30 35,362 Increased By 812 (2.35%)
KSE100 113,088 Increased By 1345 (1.2%)
KSE30 35,309 Increased By 502.3 (1.44%)
Markets

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 02:36pm

Positive momentum returned at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,100 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 2:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 112,882.26 level, an increase of 1,138.73 points or 1.02%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refineries and automobiles. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, NBP, MARI, OGDC, POL, SHEL and SNGPL traded in the green.

“With no major triggers in sight, the market is expected to remain range bound over the next few weeks, with potential improvement once the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review is completed in March,” said Intermarket Securities in a note on Tuesday.

“We continue to believe the market remains attractive from a valuation perspective and recommend taking advantage of any dips,” it added.

On Monday, selling pressure continued at the PSX, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed negative for the fourth consecutive session, settling at 111,743.53 amid a lack of fresh positive triggers.

Globally, Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday, as traders waited on a rate cut in Australia and company earnings in China. In contrast, European shares marked record highs on the prospect of ramping up defence spending to back up any Ukraine peace deal.

The Australian dollar stood near a two-month high ahead of a central bank rate decision due at 0330 GMT.

Markets have priced about an 89% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% and European futures were flat in Asia morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher as a gauge of defence and aerospace stocks surged 4.6% to lifetime peaks, having already more than doubled in value since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago.

Investors expect earnings in the industry to continue rising strongly. This is driven by a significant surge in defence budgets to meet new security needs - which analysts have dubbed a “supercycle” for the sector.

US markets were closed overnight for a public holiday.

This is an intra-day update

