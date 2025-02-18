AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.41%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.66%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
OGDC 200.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.39%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.33 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.37%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,114 Increased By 370.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 34,932 Increased By 125.2 (0.36%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in interbank market
Recorder Report Published 18 Feb, 2025 10:10am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At 10:05am, the rupee was hovering at 279.25, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

The rupee had closed at 279.27 on Monday.

Internationally, the US dollar wobbled near two-month lows on Tuesday as traders weighed tariff worries and the path to US rate cuts, while the Australian dollar managed to stay close to its highest level in two months even as markets bet on an imminent rate cut.

The yen held on to its recent gains as strong growth data bolstered odds of the Bank of Japan raising interest rates again this year, with July seen as a live meeting.

Investor focus this week will be on Wednesday’s release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting in January to gauge how policymakers have sought to weigh the risk of a broader tariff war in the wake of President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

Data last week showed US consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in January, reinforcing the Fed’s message that it was in no rush to resume cutting rates amid growing uncertainty over the economy.

The US dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other major rivals, was 0.1% higher at 106.83 but still near the two-month low of 106.56 it touched on Friday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, paused in early trading on Tuesday after gaining in the previous session following a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia that reduced flows from Kazakhstan.

Brent crude futures ticked down 7 cents, or 0.09%, to $75.15 a barrel by 0137 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 47 cents to $71.21 a barrel. The WTI contract did not settle at its normal time on Monday due to the US Presidents’ Day holiday.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories