AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.41%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.66%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
OGDC 200.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.39%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.33 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.37%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,100 Increased By 356.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,926 Increased By 119.1 (0.34%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

Reuters Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 11:22am

Brent crude oil prices advanced on Tuesday adding to gains in the previous session after a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia reduced flows from Kazakhstan, but gains were capped on the prospects of supply rising soon.

Brent crude futures gained 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.37 per barrel at 0454 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 67 cents from Friday’s close at $71.41 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday due to the US Presidents’ Day holiday.

“The overriding theme driving oil prices lately has been around supply expectations. With the weakness in prices over the past weeks, news of a drone strike on Kazakhstan’s export pipeline in Russia has provided the catalyst for some bearish sentiment to unwind,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in an email.

The drone strike on the Kropotkinskaya station in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region reduced shipments from Kazakhstan to world markets by Western firms including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, operator Caspian Pipeline Consortium said on Monday.

Oil prices steady as Russia-Ukraine peace talks loom

The Black Sea CPC Blend oil loading plan for February would remain unchanged, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

“However, longer-term gains are likely to remain capped as the market may anticipate higher supplies from OPEC+ and Russia further down the road, while improvement in demand outlook particularly from China still remains uncertain, going by recent economic data,” IG’s Yeap said.

BMI analysts said in a note that they see Brent prices averaging $76 a barrel in 2025, down 5% from the 2024 average, because of market oversupply, tariffs and trade tensions.

OPEC+ producers are not considering delaying a series of monthly oil supply increases scheduled to begin in April, according to a Russian state media report.

In December, OPEC had pushed back a plan to begin raising output to April, due to weak demand and rising supply outside the group.

Markets were also waiting to see if Russia-Ukraine peace talks will bear fruit, as US and Russian officials meet for talks in Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday.

“There is seemingly plenty to be bearish about in the crude market, the biggest factor now being the outcome of Ukraine negotiations.

Russian oil may partially come back to the legitimate market, though there are of course many permutations as to the end result here,“ said Sparta Commodities analyst Neil Crosby.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude Russian crude oil US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories