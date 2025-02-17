AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.25%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.23%)
FFL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.67%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7%)
PPL 171.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.11%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.69%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-6.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.89%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,753 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 34,582 Decreased By -417.6 (-1.19%)
KSE100 111,794 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,841 Decreased By -104.9 (-0.3%)
KSE-100 sheds over 450 points as selling pressure hits key sectors

BR Web Desk Published February 17, 2025 Updated February 17, 2025 12:10pm

A volatile session was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding over 450 points during trading on Monday.

At 12:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 111,615.69 level, a decrease of 469.60 points or 0.42%.

Selling was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including PRL, NRL, PSO, SHEL, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, HBL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the red.

This dip followed a bullish run last week, during which the PSX saw strong buying interest on the back of fresh buying mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support. The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,762.36 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 112,085.30 points.

Internationally, Asia share markets crept higher on Monday as Hong Kong’s tech sector stole the limelight, while upbeat Japanese economic growth contrasted with a weak US retail sales report to lift the yen on the US dollar.

Geopolitics remained in focus with reports that talks on the Russian-Ukraine conflict will begin in Saudi Arabia this week, though the participants are not entirely clear.

The imminent threat of reciprocal US tariffs has receded until April, but the risk that they might include levies based on value-added taxes in other countries was a major worry.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the European Commission would explore tough import limits on certain foods made to different standards to protect its farmers, echoing President Donald Trump’s reciprocal trade policy.

For now, investors were just relieved that major tariffs had not already been introduced and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.3%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei edged up 0.1% after Japan reported surprisingly strong economic growth of an annualised 2.8% for the fourth quarter. The gains were limited by a further rise in the yen to 151.80 per dollar. South Korean shares added 0.8% and Taiwan’s rallied 1.2%.

This is an intra-day update

